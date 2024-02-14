TDP leader Nara Lokesh accuses CM Jagan of sidelining Backward Class leaders in his party

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy of sidelining leaders in his party who are from Backward Classes (BC). He cited comments from YSRCP MLC and State BC Cell President Janga Krishna Murthy, who expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of BCs in the YSRCP.

He also highlighted the departure of YSRCP MP Sanjeev Kumar and YSRCP MLA Parthasarathi from the ruling party of the AP, citing their inability to tolerate the injustice faced by BCs. Lokesh alleged that Jagan Reddy discontinued 27 welfare schemes for BC communities, reduced reservations in local bodies by 10%, resulting in 16,500 BCs losing opportunities.

He also alleged that YSRCP activists "brutally killed" a young BC student named Amarnath Goud by burning him alive. He was killed for filing a complaint against the children of YSRCP leaders who harassed his sister, Lokesh alleged. He said that Nara Bhuvaneswari (Lokesh's mother) is now supporting the victim's sister's educational expenses. Before the elections, Jagan Reddy claimed that BCs are not backward but the backbone. However, after winning, he is now breaking the backbone of the BCs, Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders besieged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence on Sunday. However, in a swift operation conducted by the police officials, the protesting leaders were intercepted and detained.

The protestors created a chaotic scenario near the Tadepalli fuel station, said police. The incident led to a scramble as police detention resulted in several students sustaining minor injuries during the commotion. The leaders were detained for their involvement in the protest, marked by slogans expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Jagan's alleged deception.

Notably, the protesters raised concerns about the absence of the seven-job calendar and questioned the feasibility of conducting the DSC exam within a month. The demand for the immediate implementation of Mega DSC, featuring 25 thousand posts, added to the tension surrounding the protest. (ANI)

