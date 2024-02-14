Left Menu

"Further prevention of deaths is govt's utmost priority": Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monkey fever outbreak

Confirming that two people have died so far due to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said on Wednesday that further prevention of deaths from the disease is an utmost priority for the government.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:55 IST
"Further prevention of deaths is govt's utmost priority": Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monkey fever outbreak
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Confirming that two people have died so far due to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said on Wednesday that further prevention of deaths from the disease is an utmost priority for the government. Kyasanur Forest Disease is commonly known as monkey fever.

"Two people have died till now. Further prevention of deaths is an utmost priority for us. We have set up our teams there (in Uttara Kannada district). We are spreading general awareness," Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here. Karnataka is grappling with the KFD. Besides two deaths from the disease, the state has reported 49 positive cases of monkey fever since January 1, 2024.

The Health Minister said that the government has issued guidelines regarding the treatment of the disease and the medicines required for the treatment have been supplied free of charge. Most cases have been reported in Uttara Kannada district. Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts have also reported KFD in the latest outbreak.

KFD is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus (KFDV), a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. Transmission to humans may occur after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, most importantly, a sick or recently dead monkey. Transmission to humans primarily occurs through tick bites or contact with an infected animal, particularly a sick or recently deceased monkey.

There is no evidence of person-to-person transmission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024