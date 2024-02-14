"Further prevention of deaths is govt's utmost priority": Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monkey fever outbreak

Confirming that two people have died so far due to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said on Wednesday that further prevention of deaths from the disease is an utmost priority for the government. Kyasanur Forest Disease is commonly known as monkey fever.

"Two people have died till now. Further prevention of deaths is an utmost priority for us. We have set up our teams there (in Uttara Kannada district). We are spreading general awareness," Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here. Karnataka is grappling with the KFD. Besides two deaths from the disease, the state has reported 49 positive cases of monkey fever since January 1, 2024.

The Health Minister said that the government has issued guidelines regarding the treatment of the disease and the medicines required for the treatment have been supplied free of charge. Most cases have been reported in Uttara Kannada district. Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts have also reported KFD in the latest outbreak.

KFD is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus (KFDV), a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. Transmission to humans may occur after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, most importantly, a sick or recently dead monkey. Transmission to humans primarily occurs through tick bites or contact with an infected animal, particularly a sick or recently deceased monkey.

There is no evidence of person-to-person transmission. (ANI)

