BJP leader Muralidhar Rao asks Telangana govt to seek CBI probe into Kaleshwaram issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday demanded the state government to immediately constitute a committee or write a letter to CBI to get an investigation done into the Kaleshwaram issue.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:59 IST
BJP leader Maralidhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday demanded the state government to immediately constitute a committee or write a letter to CBI to get an investigation done into the Kaleshwaram issue. While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Congress government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy and another side opposition leader KCR, both are indulging in creating a false impression and they are undertaking misinformation campaign both sides."

"The government is expected to investigate the malpractices, corruption and other fraudulent tactics used in the Kaleshwaram project and find the responsible people and culprits and ultimately punish them," said Muralidhar Rao. Muralidhar further said that this is a responsiblity and is expected by people. But instead of doing that CM is conducting visit after visit like a tourism visit. This is not going to address the real issue nor will it solve the issue.

"Instead, as they demanded earlier he could have simply written a letter to the CBI to undertake an investigation. Retired judges will not have any kind of power. The report that comes out of that will not have any value. It's a time-consuming process. Secondly other side KCR during his rule neglected all the projects related to Krishna and we have not been able to utilise the water that is already there," said the BJP leader. Rao further said that the projects are pending and no project is completed. People are cheated, instead of taking the issue to the Tribunal. The water available should have been used. Both parties are indulging in winkmanship and undertaking the misinformation campaign.

"BJP is trying to expose their mistakes and we are demanding the state government to immediately constitute a committee or write a letter to CBI to get investigated into Kaleshwaram," Rao added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

