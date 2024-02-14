Left Menu

Odisha: 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian interacts with people from Sambalpur

As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Sambalpur District on January 12 and 13 to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interacted with the general public.

Odisha: 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian interacts with people from Sambalpur
Chairman of 5T, Kartik Pandian interacted with people. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Sambalpur District on January 12 and 13 to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interacted with the general public. During his visit, many grievances were received regarding the renovation of religious institutions and community structures. Kartik Pandian had assured regarding early redressal of the grievances.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the projects based on the petitions and feedback by Pandian on the importance of these projects for the local public. On Wednesday, a Sanction Order Distribution Program was organized at 04 locations in the district - Remed Field in Sambalpur, Kuchinda College Field, Jujomura Hockey Field in Rairakhol and Bishalkhinda Field in Rengali in which thousands of people participated. A total of 1347 projects have been sanctioned with a total cost of Rs 58 Crs based on the grievances received from people.

These sanction orders were distributed to the people by State Ministers Niranjan Pujari, in Sambalpur, Rita Sahu in Kuchinda, Prafulla Mallick in Jujumora and Tukuni Sahu in Rengali. Pranab Prakash Das, MLA, had brought to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian, regarding the public demand for renovation of the religious institutions. He had visited extensively the district and facilitated the people to meet the Chairman to submit their grievances. He expressed his gratitude for such a speedy resolution of the public grievances.

Kartik Pandian said, "Chief Minister considers the people of Odisha as his family. He respects the religious requirements of the people. And therefore, such a large no of projects have been sanctioned for Sambalpur district". During the program, many people interacted and thanked Chief Minister and Chairman 5T, Kartik Pandian for considering their request and sanctioning the projects in such a short period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

