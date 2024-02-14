Integrated townships and railway coach projects set for launch in Chandauli, Jhansi under GBC@IV

As the Yogi government's preparations for hosting the fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in Lucknow to implement investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore are in the final stage, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is gearing up to launch 15 per cent of the proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the Chief Minister's office said. This includes various significant projects covering diverse areas, such as integrated townships, malls, private industrial parks, rail coaches, logistics and warehousing, food processing, cement industry, hospitals, biofuel and manufacturing.

"Once implemented, the projects will transform the image and destiny of several districts, including Chandauli, Lalitpur, Basti, Etah, Bulandshahr, Amethi, Moradabad and Jhansi, contributing to their economic growth along with the overall development of the state," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. It is noteworthy that UPSIDA received proposals worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit held in February last year. Out of these, it is going to implement projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in GBC@IV. It is noteworthy that the groundbreaking ceremony in 2024 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Through GBC@IV, an Integrated Township is being constructed in Chandauli with an investment of Rs 7,000 crores. PM Modi will inaugurate this project in GBC. This integrated township to be built on 333 acres will be covered under Tourism Policy 2022, Logistics Policy 2022, Industrial Policy 2022, Non-polluting Industry, Education, Health, Housing, PM Awas, etc. Through this, the state government will be able to create 6,000 jobs in Chandauli," the press release further said. Additionally, integrated townships and malls will be developed in Chandauli by the World Trade Center Noida Development Company. Through this, 12,000 jobs will be created. Altogether, these two projects alone will generate 18,000 jobs in Chandauli.

Furthermore, in the manufacturing sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals will produce industrial goods at a cost of Rs 1,325 crores, providing employment to 100 people. Similarly, Apex Welfare Trust will establish a hospital and college with an investment of Rs 325 crores, creating employment for 50 people. In Basti, Anita Distillery will produce ethanol, ENA, and bottling DDGS in the biofuel sector with an investment of Rs 300 crores, which is likely to generate 1,500 jobs. Many big projects of UPSIDA will take shape through GBC@IV in the Bundelkhand region as well.

Under this, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. in Jhansi will establish LBS coach and track works at a cost of Rs 2840 crore. This will create 1500 jobs. Similarly, Varun Beverages in Bargarh, Chitrakoot, will invest Rs 1252 crore to set up its processing unit to produce fruit pulp and fruit juice-based drinks, potentially creating 1500 jobs. Likewise, in Lalitpur, FSK Foils India Private Limited will invest Rs 250 crores in the manufacturing sector. They will manufacture products such as aluminium tape, aluminium foil woven, aluminium foil PE coating, Kraft facing, and heat sealing.

Western Uttar Pradesh has been a hot spot in terms of investment wherein more than 50 per cent of the total targeted projects are going to be launched in GBC@IV. The projects include those of UPSIDA, such as the establishment of a Swadeshi Industrial Park Private Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 6,000 crores in Ghaziabad, which will create approximately 5,000 jobs. Moreover, Hind Terminal (Sharaf Group) in Moradabad will invest Rs 1250 crore in logistics and warehousing, generating 1,250 jobs. In Amethi, Varun Beverages will invest Rs 780 crores in food processing, potentially creating 250 jobs.

"Additionally, Moon Beverages Ltd. in Hapur will invest Rs 756 crores in the production of various products such as coke, Fanta, Limca, Spice, Thumbs Up, Kinley Soda, Maaza, and RimZim. In Meerut, Vishwakarma Industrial State will develop a private industrial park with an investment of Rs 626 crores, creating 6,570 jobs," the press release further said. In addition to this, Shri Cement North India will invest Rs 600 crores in the manufacturing of non-metallic mineral products in Etah, creating 245 jobs. Furthermore, in Bulandshahr, Kanodia Cement Ltd. will set up a manufacturing unit for non-metallic mineral products with an investment of Rs 452 crores, providing employment for 250 people.

In Meerut, Manasarovar Infra Build will invest Rs 265 crores to establish a private industrial park, creating around 10,000 jobs. R.K. Logistics in Sant Kabir Nagar will invest Rs 250 crores in logistics and warehousing, providing employment for 380 people. UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari informed that the authority has prepared MoUs worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for launch in 45 districts of the state during GBC@IV. The MoUs will lead to the setting up of more than 3500 units with Mathura receiving an investment of Rs 6660 crore for its various industrial areas.

In terms of figures, he mentioned that there will be an investment of Rs 3915 crore in Bulandshahr, Rs 1693 crore in Amethi, Rs 1455 crore in Meerut, Rs 1129 crore in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Rs 213 crore in Aligarh. This will not only generate new employment opportunities but empower the state economically and contribute to increasing India's GDP. (ANI)

