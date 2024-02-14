Defence Ministry signs contract with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd to manufacture Remote Control Guns

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract on February 14, 2024 with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for manufacturing and supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs. 1752.13 crores, with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85 percent, the Ministry of Defence said.

The SRCG will enhance the capability of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that post a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night.

This acquisition will provide further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence". This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian Vendors and DPSUs for over a period of 5 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)