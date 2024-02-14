"Kerala Assembly known for adopting ridiculous resolutions": V Muraleedharan

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to amend wildlife laws in the wake of rising human-wildlife conflicts. Reacting to the resolution, Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed it as ridiculous and said that the state government had no authority to pass the resolution.

V Muraleedharan said, "The Kerala assembly is known for adopting ridiculous resolutions. Where the state government has no role, in such issues also the Kerala assembly has passed the resolutions. The government of India has issued advisories, has taken all steps that are required, and has given directions to the state governments on what the state governments have to do regarding man-animal conflicts. Rs 31 crores have been granted to Kerala." He further said that Kerala government was shifting blame to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its own mistakes.

"So now the Kerala government has found it a convenient excuse that if you don't get rice you blame Narendra Modi. I am fortunate that Narendra Modi has not been accused of unleashing elephants and leopards on the people of Kerala. Spending the money from the exchequer on such ridiculous resolutions and shifting the blame for the inefficiency of the state government," he said. He further added that he was surprised that the Congress and the UDF did not want to point out this as they were part of the same alliance.

"They accuse BJP that BJP is in alliance with the CPM. I have always been saying that it is the Congress and CPM which is in league. They have an understanding which has been proven on the floor of Kerala assembly," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)