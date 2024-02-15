Left Menu

Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia's Kursk region, no casualties - governor

There were no casualties after the attack on the depot, Governor Roman Starovoit said. Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 11:02 IST
Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia's Kursk region, no casualties - governor
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil storage depot in Russia's Kursk region, sparking a fire at the facility, the local governor said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday. There were no casualties after the attack on the depot, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East. Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's energy infrastructure in strikes designed to disrupt supply lines and logistics as they bid to get the edge in a nearly two-year-old war that shows no sign of ending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024