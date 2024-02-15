Left Menu

"Farmer Leader Pandher Urges PM to Engage with Union Ministers in Resolving Agriculturists' Demands"

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 11:50 IST
"Farmer Leader Pandher Urges PM to Engage with Union Ministers in Resolving Agriculturists' Demands"
Ahead of a meeting with a panel of the Centre, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday said the prime minister should speak to the three visiting Union ministers to resolve the farmers' issues.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu border, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher said protesting farmers' demands should be accepted.

''We want that the prime minister should himself speak to the deputation (of union ministers) which is coming (for the meeting) and resolve the demands of farmers,'' he said.

''We want our demands to be accepted,'' the farmer leader said.

''Either accept our demands or allow us to hold a peaceful protest,'' he added.

Referring to an action against farmers by the security personnel deployed by the Haryana authorities at the Punjab-Haryana border, Pandher slammed paramilitary personnel for using ''force'' against farmers, leaving many injured.

He also showed some shells of tear gas.

Pandher claimed that the paramilitary force allegedly used smoke cell air bursts and smoke cell ground bursts against farmers.

Despite the force used against farmers, the farmer leaders were going to hold talks with the three Union ministers on Thursday, he said.

Referring to the suspension of mobile internet services, Pandher alleged that the government wanted to ''crush us (farmers) like Manipur which we are seeing''.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP for crops and loan waivers.

Farmers from Punjab have assembled at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and ''justice'' for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

