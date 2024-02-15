France's Macron to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Jordan's King Abdullah in Paris on Friday to talk about helping resolve the Gaza conflict, the Elysee palace said. "Following up on their meeting in Jordan in December, the two heads of state will discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, which would finally ensure the protection of civilians and the massive entry of humanitarian aid," it said in a statement.
They will also discuss ways to achieve durable peace in the Middle East.
