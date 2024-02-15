Bengaluru: Customs seize gold pieces worth Rs over 17 lakh
Officials of Bengaluru Air Customs seized gold-cut pieces weighing 279. 5 grams worth Rs 17 lakh from a passenger on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:50 IST
Officials of Bengaluru Airport Customs said they seized gold-cut pieces weighing 279. 5 grams worth Rs 17 lakh after intercepting a passenger on Thursday. The cut-out pieces were concealed inside a decorative incense burner container.
"Bengaluru Airport Customs intercepted a passenger attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense burner container. The seized gold cut pieces weigh 279.5 grams valued at Rs 17,23,117," Customs said. More details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
