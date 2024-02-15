Left Menu

Uganda says it is in talks to import all its oil via Tanzania

The technical teams are talking, and I will be meeting Her Excellency, the president on that," Nankabirwa said. "We want to find a route that will keep us safe in terms of petroleum supplies." Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Tanzanian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:21 IST
Uganda says it is in talks to import all its oil via Tanzania

Uganda is negotiating with Tanzania to import all of its oil products through Dar es Salaam, which would mean an end to imports via Kenya's Mombasa port, Uganda's energy minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Uganda has been dissatisfied with the longstanding system under which Ugandan fuel companies buy 90% of their supplies through affiliated firms in Kenya. President Yoweri Museveni has complained this exposes his country to supply disruptions and high pump prices. In response, Uganda announced in November it would hand over exclusive rights for supply of all petroleum products to a unit of global energy trader Vitol. Uganda imported $1.6 billion worth of petroleum products in 2022, mostly originating from the Gulf.

The government planned for imports to still arrive via Kenya, but Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said the Kenyan government refused to grant the required licence. "We are negotiating with the Tanzanian government. The technical teams are talking, and I will be meeting Her Excellency, the president on that," Nankabirwa said.

"We want to find a route that will keep us safe in terms of petroleum supplies." Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Tanzanian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tanzanian government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam; Editing by George Obulutsa and Ros Russell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024