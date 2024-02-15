Introducing TCIEXPRESS's New Money Back Guarantee (MBG) Scheme

Gurugram, India, February 15, 2024: TCI Express Limited (TCIEXPRESS) India's fastest and most trusted B2B express delivery company, is ushering in a new era of express delivery with its ground-breaking initiative: the "Money Back Guarantee" (MBG) scheme. This one-of-a-kind initiative reinforces our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction by ensuring countrywide on-time deliveries across various modes of transportation, including surface express, rail express, and air express.

Committed to serving our valued customers with the utmost dedication, TCIEXPRESS aims to provide our esteemed clientele with a guarantee of time-bound deliveries and a steadfast dedication to excellence, ensuring complete assurance on shipments, and bringing peace of mind to our valued customers through the MBG scheme.

To ensure maximum customer satisfaction, TCIEXPRESS offers a 100% refund if a shipment fails to deliver within the committed time frame. This guarantee, along with a seamless online claim/refund settlement process, provides complete assurance on shipments to customers.

''TCIEXPRESS is proud to introduce the 'Money Back Guarantee' scheme, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence and reliability in every shipment,'' says Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCIEXPRESS.

Revolutionising express delivery in the country, TCIEXPRESS's MBG scheme guarantees time-definite delivery, ensuring a high standard of speed, excellence and customer satisfaction. We aim to set new benchmarks in the express delivery industry by reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for businesses across the nation.

*** About TCIEXPRESS: TCIEXPRESS is India's leading time-definite express distributor, drawing on its unparalleled experience and deep domain expertise to offer customised solutions for express delivery. The company has been growing rapidly and expanding its distribution network locally, with its current roster of 950-plus branches covering more than 60,000 locations. TCIEXPRESS is well-equipped to offer time-definite solutions to 750+ districts in India, thanks to its wide spectrum of services comprising surface, domestic and international, e-commerce, rail, pharma cold chain, C2C and reverse express services. The company has special expertise in enabling solutions for clients in sectors like consumer electronics, retail, apparel & lifestyle, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, e-commerce, energy/power, and telecommunications. With a proven commitment to excellence and the pursuit of value-based policies to satisfy the aspirations of customers, vendors, employees, shareholders, and all other stakeholders in the express delivery industry, TCIEXPRESS has emerged as a frontrunner in a segment that is here to grow in the long term.

