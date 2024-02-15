Left Menu

No poor person will face eviction in my govt: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a resolute stance, affirmed on Thursday his unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of the underprivileged and said that in his government, no poor person would face eviction.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a resolute stance, affirmed on Thursday his unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of the underprivileged and said that in his government, no poor person would face eviction. According to a press statement, speaking at the Janata Darshan, held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises and attended by around 500 people, the Chief Minister stated that the government would ensure the safeguarding of the land belonging to the impoverished and the provision of concrete housing facilities under either the PM Awas Yojana, or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for those yet to secure a permanent residence.

CM Yogi heard the problems and grievances of the people attentively and directed the concerned officials present at the Janata Darshan to address the issues raised, promptly and satisfactorily, the statement read. He forwarded people's prayer letters to the respective authorities, along with instructions for expeditious and equitable resolutions of all their problems. He also assured the people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

In response to complaints regarding land encroachment by nefarious elements, CM Yogi emphasised that the weak and vulnerable would not be subjected to oppression under his administration. He instructed both administrative and law enforcement personnel to identify the culprits and take stringent legal action against them. Furthermore, the Chief Minister affirmed full governmental support for individuals requiring financial assistance for medical treatment. He mandated the expeditious processing of treatment-related estimates, emphasizing the necessity of transparent and impartial resolutions concerning revenue and law enforcement matters. (ANI)

