J-K: Former Minister, NC leader Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP

In a setback to the National Conference, one of its leaders and former Minister Mushtaq Bukhari joined the BJP at its headquarters in Jammu on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:39 IST
Former Minister, NC leader Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP (Photo/x/@BJP4JnK). Image Credit: ANI
In a setback to the National Conference, one of its leaders and former Minister Mushtaq Bukhari joined the BJP at its headquarters in Jammu on Thursday. Mushtaq Bukhari is a prominent Pahari leader and his joining the BJP comes after Centre granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Pahari Ethnic Group in Jammu and Kashmir.

As he came to the BJP headquarters in Jammu, Bukhari was welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina and other leaders and its cadres. "Former Minister and NC stalwart Jenab Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari joined BJP in the presence of J&K BJP President Sh. @RavinderRaina along with General Secretary (Org) Sh. @AshokKoul59, General Secretary Adv. @iamvibodhgupta at BJP Headquarters, Jammu," BJP posted on X.

After joining the BJP Bukhari sought the support of the people as he embarks on a "new political journey". "As I embark on a new political journey I seek the support of my people and voters. May we go above and beyond as Paharis #pahariqabila #bjpforindia," Bukhari posted on X.

Bukhari earlier stated that he decided to join the BJP because of the promise he made to his supporters - that he would support the party that grants ST status to the Paharis. "We are extremely grateful to the bold and compassionate leadership of the BJP for passing the Historic Pahari ST bill and have decided to officially join the BJP," Bukhari had said ahead of joining the BJP.

Bukhari was a prominent face of National Conference in Rajouri and Poonch region, Bukhari. He resigned from the party in 2022 over the issue of granting ST status to Paharis. It is expected that Bukhari's joining will be a major boost to BJP in Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

