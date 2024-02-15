Left Menu

Gold prices see a decline of Rs 80 while silver experiences a surge of Rs 600

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:53 IST
Gold prices see a decline of Rs 80 while silver experiences a surge of Rs 600
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices slipped Rs 80 to Rs 62,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal's prices in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 62,350 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver rallied Rs 600 to Rs 74,600 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 74,000 per kg in the previous close.

''Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,270 per 10 grams, down by Rs 80, taking bearish cues from overseas markets,'' Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 1,993 per ounce, down by USD 2 from the previous close.

However, silver was trading higher at USD 22.50 per ounce, while it had settled at USD 21.97 per ounce in the previous trade.

Following better-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that caused investors to reduce their bets on early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, gold continues to hover below the key USD 2,000 mark, Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024