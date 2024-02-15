Left Menu

"Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi Compares Their Resilience to Soldiers Defending our Borders"

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:43 IST
"Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi Compares Their Resilience to Soldiers Defending our Borders"
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the protesting farmers are fighting for the country, just like soldiers do on the borders.

Gandhi was referring to the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

"The protesting farmers are fighting for our nation, just like the soldiers do on the borders," Gandhi said, addressing a rally in Aurangabad district.

The Congress MP also alleged the RSS and BJP "have set Manipur on fire" and that they "pit one community against another". The northeastern state has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led central government, Gandhi claimed that it waived loans of the "super rich worth Rs 14 lakh crore, while the expenditure on MGNREGA is only Rs 70,000 crore." He also took a dig at the Union government for the presence of a large number of celebrities at the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple, while "poor people were conspicuous by their absence" at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024