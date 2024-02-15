NCW demands accountability, swift action to protect "vulnerable" in Sandeshkhali

The National Commission for Women demanded accountability and swift action in the Sandeshkhali incident, as severe allegations have been raised of sexual harassment of women in the violence-hit village based in North 24 Parganas district. In a post on X, NCW stated, "Distressing reports from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, reveal a disturbing pattern of violence and intimidation against women. NCW demands accountability and swift action to protect the vulnerable."

Chairperson NCW Rekha Sharma will visit the violence-hit area in the coming weeks. "Chairperson NCW Rekha Sharma will visit Sandeshkhali in the coming week and talk to the women there. Meeting with the DGP and Chief Secretary is also on the agenda," NCW post further said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 17 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. CM Mamata Banerjee accused the RSS of inciting trouble in North 24 Parganas district. "RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the vulnerable riot spots. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plans," the CM said.

Claiming fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan as the 'primary target' of the BJP-led Centre, CM Mamata said, "It has come to light that BJP workers were brought from elsewhere to instigate locals and incite violence and clashes. Their primary target was Sheikh Shahjahan and they sent the ED (Directorate of Enforcement) after him. They ousted everyone from the area, giving a fake impression of a clash between the Adivasis and Muslims. However, I do acknowledge that some people are angry and our government will take steps to address their concerns." The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with four legislators, were detained by the police at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali. The policeman allegedly assaulted him as staged a sit-in protest in Rampur along with the legislators.

A scuffle broke out between the police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers during the BJP's protest in West Bengal's Siliguri district on Thursday over the Sandeshkhali incident. Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. Tension simmered in the Sandeshkhali area on Tuesday during a protest by BJP workers led by state party president Sukanta Majumder against the alleged sexual harassment of women.

Majumdar sustained injuries during the police lathi-charge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers. In connection with the violence, the BJP also formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there. The West Bengal government has reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali. Sector 144 has been imposed in the area till February 19 to maintain law and order in view of the agitation by the BJP over women alleging sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali block. (ANI)

