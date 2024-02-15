"Graph of PM Modi will increase further": Haryana CM objects to 'political statement' made by farmer leader

Objecting to the "political statement" made by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal that 'they(farmers) have to bring graph of PM Modi down' in their protest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the kind of tactics being used by farmers to press for their demands will only help boost the popularity of PM Modi. "This is a political statement. Will the people stop supporting PM Modi if such a huge protest is organized? Rather, they are increasing that graph further. A message is getting circulated in the public that this is not the right way to protest. We will worry about law and order in Haryana and in this we think that even 30-40 people can go to Delhi with their demands. It does not look appropriate that 200-400 people on their tractors wants to enter the National Capital," he said.

Criticizing the methods being adopted by the farmers, Khattar said that the motive behind the protest is loud and clear as they occupied various borders creating problems for common man. "Raising demands and going to Delhi is everyone's right but the motive has to be seen. We have seen all of this last year, how a scene was created and they occupied various borders which created problems for everyone...We have an objection to the way they are protesting...Tractor is not a mode of transport, they can come on buses or trains. Discussions should be done democratically so that a solution can be reached...," he said.

He also alleged that the farmers' protest is getting support from somewhere. "It is not appropriate to comment but it is evident that they (farmers) are getting support from somewhere or the other. The Punjab Government could have stopped them, but they did not, this shows that there must be some understanding. Delhi Government said that they are in support of the farmers' movement," Khattar added.

The Haryana CM also asserted that discussions should be done dramatically so that a solution can be reached. "Their demand is with the Central government and not with the Haryana government," he added.

Meanwhile, the head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, announced on Thursday that they will not pay toll in Haryana for three hours on Friday, which will be followed by a tractor parade in every Tehsil the next day and a joint meeting of all farmers and labour organizations on Saturday. The decision was taken at a meeting of office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union called by Charuni earlier today.

"Three decisions were taken today: first is that we will keep Haryana toll free for 3 hours tomorrow, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; the day after tomorrow, there will be a tractor parade in every Tehsil, from 12 pm; on February 18, there will be a joint meeting of all farmers' and labour organisations," Charuni told reporters. A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm to discuss the issues.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. (ANI)

