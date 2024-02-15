Left Menu

Greek farmers plan to rally in Athens next week

Greek farmers plan to hold a rally in Athens early next week, stepping up action after weeks of protests over rising energy costs and competition from abroad, their unions said on Thursday.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

The government proposed further support on Tuesday for the sector, including cheaper electricity for two years, on top of a one-year extension of a tax rebate for agricultural diesel announced last week. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that Greece does also have fiscal constraints. But farmers said the measures were not enough and their unions met in the central city of Larissa on Thursday to decide their next moves.

"We've decided to organise a big rally with our tractors and cars in Athens on Tuesday," Rizos Maroudas, head of the farmers union in Larissa, told reporters after the meeting.

