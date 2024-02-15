Left Menu

"Country manufacturing everything, has entered era of self-reliance": Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

He added that the country is manufacturing everything from mobile phones to fighter planes and has entered the era of self-reliance.

"Country manufacturing everything, has entered era of self-reliance": Lok Sabha Speaker Birla
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday inaugurated a two-day national symposium on "Routing and Rolling of Higher Education System: A National Perspective of NEP 2020" organized by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh in New Delhi. On this occasion, OM Birla, referring to the democratic governance structure of the nation, said that in India's journey of 75 years, the nation has made great progress in industrial production, space, agriculture, nuclear, energy, and many such areas.

He added that the country is manufacturing everything from mobile phones to fighter planes and has entered the era of self-reliance. Mentioning the rapid development of the country, Om Birla said "The vision of the government for the next 25 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make India a developed, capable, and prosperous nation. These achievements have established India as an important economic power in the world."

The Lok Sabha speaker further stressed that this goal of becoming an economic and strategic superpower cannot be achieved through natural resources alone, rather human resources will play an important role in it. "In today's time, only those countries are moving ahead in the world which are investing in human resources. Education is the foundation of an egalitarian society and national development," he said.

Referring to the youthful strength of the nation, he said that only universal and high quality education will produce a bright future for India. Regarding the new education policy, Birla noted that the elements contained in the policy inspire the youth to play their best role in achieving the vision of a developed India.

Appreciating the motto of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh - education in the interest of the nation - teachers in the interest of education - society in the interest of teachers, Om Birla said that this motto reflects the overall vision of the organization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

