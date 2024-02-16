US awards SPR contracts worth $229.5 million to ExxonMobil, BP, others

The Biden administration has awarded Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) contracts for 2.95 million barrels of oil worth about $229.5 million to four companies, the U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday.

The U.S.-produced crude oil is being purchased for an average price of $77.81 per barrel, lower than the average of about $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022, the Energy Department said in a statement.

The four companies that won contracts are Atlantic Trading & Marketing, BP Products North America, ExxonMobil Oil Corp and Macquarie Commodities Trading US LLC.

