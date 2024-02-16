Left Menu

Terrorist associate along with arms, ammunition arrested in JK's Kupwara; booked under UAPA: Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara Shobhit Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that a joint naka was laid by Kupwara Police, 28 RR and CRPF 162Bn at Gundimacher Bridge.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:05 IST
Terrorist associate along with arms, ammunition arrested in JK's Kupwara; booked under UAPA: Police
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara Shobhit Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist associate has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Lalpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara Shobhit Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that a joint naka was laid by Kupwara Police, 28 RR and CRPF 162Bn at Gundimacher Bridge.

He further said that during checking, a suspicious movement of one person carrying a white colored bag who was coming from Lalpora towards Gundmacher was observed. "Today morning, we received input from Army about a suspected terrorist movement here. We put up a joint naka in Lalpora area," he said.

He further said that one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades have been recovered from the possession of the accused. "We apprehended one suspected person and found one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades from him. We took him to the Police station for further investigation. A mobile phone was also recovered," he said.

Saxena further said that an FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024