Fed up over wife's Instagram reels 'addiction', Karnataka man dies by suicide

The deceased has been identified as Kumar, 33, a resident of PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Karnataka died by suicide as he was allegedly dejected by his wife's addiction to making Instagram reels, the police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Kumar, 33, a resident of PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district.

According to the police, Kumar, a daily wage worker, was annoyed with his wife, constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels. "Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels. After many requests and arguments, 34-year-old Kumar hanged himself to a tree in Hanur, police informed.

However, no suicide note was recovered, and the body was sent to a post-mortem, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

