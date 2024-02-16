Left Menu

J-K: Massive fire breaks out at MLA hostel in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:07 IST
Fire broke out at MLA hostel in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at the MLA hostel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Friday. Officials further said that there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

"Fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway," officials said. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

