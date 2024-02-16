MIA Achieves Level-3 Accreditation from ACI

Left Menu

The Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted level-3 airport customer experience accreditation from the Airports Council International ACI, a release from the MIA here said on Friday.Issued by the ACI on February 2, the accreditation is valid for one year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted level-3 airport customer experience accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), a release from the MIA here said on Friday.

Issued by the ACI on February 2, the accreditation is valid for one year. The airport had received the level-2 accreditation in December 2022.

The accreditation aims to further strengthen the continued endeavour of this public asset to enhance customer experience. Airports that participate in this process undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder-employee engagement and staff development. It is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry worldwide that provides a 360 degree view of customer experience management.

The level-3 accreditation recognises MIA for advanced practices on the specific domain of service design and innovation, airport culture, governance, operation improvement, measurement, customer understanding and strategy.

The MIA is the first airport in India under the 5 million passenger category to reach this coveted milestone, the release said. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general and CEO at ACI - ACI World in a LinkedIn post congratulated Mangaluru International Airport on achieving the accreditation, which will be conferred at the annual ACI customer experience global summit that will be held at Atlanta, USA from September 24 to 26 this year.

The airport has now set its sights on the level-4 of this accreditation, which necessitates airport-community collaboration, the release said.

