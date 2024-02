Drugs worth Rs 130 cr seized in Mizoram in last 45 days: Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles recovered and seized heroin and contraband drugs worth Rs 130 crore in Mizoram in last 45 days, officials said. From January this year till February 15, the Assam Rifles recovered and seized contraband drugs worth Rs 130 crore in Mizoram.

"From January 2024 to date, Assam Rifles in Mizoram have recovered 4.009 kg of Heroine No 4 and, 3,32,308 tablets of Meth-Amphetamine, with a total worth of Rs 123.49 crore and contraband items worth Rs 8.18 crore. Which makes the total recovered drugs and contraband items worth of Rs 130 crore, including recovery of exotic animals since January 2024," the Public Relations Officer of IGAR (East) said in a statement on Friday. As per the statement, Assam Rifles recovered heroin weighing 480 grams worth Rs 3.36 crore and apprehended one individual in the general area crossing Point-I, Zokhawthar Champhai district, in Mizoram on February 14. The apprehended individual was handed over to the police.

"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles along with representative of Police Department in Zokhawthar based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin No -4 and apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings," it said. "Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India," it added. (ANI)

