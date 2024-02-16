"Surplus Guar Seed Supplies Drive Down Future Prices"

Guar seed prices on Friday declined Rs 12 to Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid an increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for February delivery plummeted Rs 412 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 1,940 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)