PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:23 IST
Farmers and Haryana Police confront each other at Shambhu border, tear gas deployed
Haryana Police on Friday fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The fresh confrontation comes on the fourth day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri -- two points on the state's border with Haryana.

There were clashes between the farmers and Haryana Police personnel on the first two days of the protest as well.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the BJP-led central government to accept their demands.

The farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and ''justice'' for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

