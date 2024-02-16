Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visits Thodar tribal village Muthanadu Mandu in Ooty

He visited with his wife the conical Moonpo temple, the ancestral temple of the Todar tribe. He asked the Todar tribal chiefs about the temple.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visits Thodar tribal village of Muthanadu Mandu in Ooty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday visited the Thodar tribal village of Muthanadu Mandu near Ooty in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. Governor Ravi arrived in Ooty on Thursday on a three-day visit.

He visited with his wife the conical Moonpo temple, the ancestral temple of the Todar tribe. He asked the Todar tribal chiefs about the temple. After that, RN Ravi visited the crescent-shaped Adiyalvo temple in the village and was amazed to see that the youth showed bravery by lifting the round stone.

here when the Todar men danced, he also joined with them. After that, RN Ravi, who was impressed by the dance of tribal women, spoke to the tribal people.

He said that he was happy to come to Muthanadu Mandu tribal village and through this trip, he realized how beautiful and rich India is. RN Ravi said that the people of the Todar tribe are living without abandoning their culture in today's modern times and for that he showed his appreciation to the elders of the tribe.

RN Ravi also said that if a community leaves its culture, it will lose its identity. RN Ravi said that he wanted to come to Muthanadu Mandu ever since he saw the picture of the tribal people's temple there and said that he felt happy to have worshipped in this temple and that this trip was a spiritual benefit for him and the love shown to him by the Todar people will remain in his memory forever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

