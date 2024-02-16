Navalny's team cannot confirm his death - Navalny's former deputy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:24 IST
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team cannot confirm his death, his former deputy Leonid Volkov said on Twitter on Friday.
Navalny's lawyer is on his way to Kharp, where Navalny's penal colony is located, Volkov said.
