Left Menu

UK shares muted on receding rate cut bets; AstraZeneca gains

British equities started the week on a sombre note as fading hopes of interest rate cuts by global central banks weighed on sentiment, although gains in AstraZeneca on the U.S. FDA's approval for its lung cancer drug capped losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index held its ground at 7,710.98 points as of 0850 GMT on Monday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat at 19,185.22 points.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:37 IST
UK shares muted on receding rate cut bets; AstraZeneca gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British equities started the week on a sombre note as fading hopes of interest rate cuts by global central banks weighed on sentiment, although gains in AstraZeneca on the U.S. FDA's approval for its lung cancer drug capped losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index held its ground at 7,710.98 points as of 0850 GMT on Monday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat at 19,185.22 points. Both indexes snapped a two-week losing streak last week amid investors optimism about an early interest rate cut from the Bank of England after domestic economic data signalled slowing inflation.

However, souring rate cut prospects globally have dented the bets, with money markets now pricing in around 68 basis points cut from the central bank this year, compared with around 72 bps last week. "With a key inflation reading, the producer prices index, coming in hotter than expected on Friday, investor hopes of rapid cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve have cooled off, leading to more risk-off sentiment," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown in a note.

Aiding the dour mood, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday that so far he had seen only "quite modest and tentative evidence" that inflation would fall back to and stay at the central bank's 2% target. Base metal miners shed 1.3% and were among the top sectoral decliners, tracking weaker copper prices as the dollar steadied.

AstraZeneca, however, rose 3.4% after a combination of the drugmaker's cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Among other stocks, Currys soared 33.1% after Chinese e-commerce group JD.com said it was evaluating a takeover of the British electricals retailer and laying the ground for a bidding war after the group rejected a rival 700 million pound ($883 million) deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024