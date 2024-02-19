World curious about India's growth story steered by PM Modi: Jaiveer Shergill

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the world is curious about India's growth story steered by him. Shergill was invited to the prestigious three-day Munich Security Conference, held in Munich, Germany, from February 16-18, wherein he spoke on crucial three to four events.

During the conference, Shergill said that it was evident that today's world is curious to know how under PM Modi's leadership, India has become the fastest-growing economy and how India has turned into an investment hub despite the pandemic and other roadblocks. "There was an obvious sense of heightened respect and curiosity about India's growth trajectory under the leadership of PM Modi", he said.

Shergill spoke in detail about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into the fastest-growing economy besides making India the friend of the world by providing solutions to various countries on vital issues. In his address, Shergill also threw light on the issue of India's approach to "Supply Chain Resilience". He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is not only focussing on becoming an investment hub but also working on the progress of the entire region by building strong supply chains.Speaking at the conference, Shergill also highlighted that the signing of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Responsible Supply Chain Initiative (RSCI), India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE Corridor), Indo-Pacific alliances, Free trade Agreements (FTAs), coupled with domestic initiatives like Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI Schemes), spending on infra and Make in India, are accelerating India's growth rate and countering supply chain vulnerabilities.In his address, Shergill further said that by focusing on the Neighbourhood First Policy, becoming a net-security provider in the Indo-Pacific, and working with the Middle East and West, India is playing on the front foot in all spheres. He highlighted that India's foreign policy is not about taking sides but about strategic autonomy and being a bridge."PM Modi's message is clear that India is on the side of peace, rule of law, progress and clean environment", Shergill stressed, while adding that India's respect in the world is all-time high due to PM Modi's efforts".

He further said that now India has become an agenda setter and is no more a camp follower. He also spoke about India's unprecedented economic growth and emergence as the voice of the global south under the leadership of Modi. The conference was attended by diplomats, leaders and policymakers from across the globe. Prominent among those present at the conference included the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, amongst other Prime Ministers and Presidents of the world. (ANI)

