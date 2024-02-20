Left Menu

PRASA welcomes Presidential Proclamation authorising SIU to probe corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will also investigate fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by PRASA’s Group Insurance Department, and allegations regarding ghost workers at the organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:08 IST
PRASA welcomes Presidential Proclamation authorising SIU to probe corruption
“The Board believes that a great deal of progress has been made in eradicating corruption within the entity and promoting behaviour that is professional and lawful,” PRASA said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has welcomed the Presidential Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration within the agency, as well as improper and unlawful conduct by any PRASA employees.

“PRASA-Proclamation 153 of 2024 empowers the SIU to probe offences that were committed in relation to the award of tenders to Swifambo Rail for the supply of locomotives, and the supply and maintenance of an integrated security access management system to Siyangena Technologies in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities of 2004,” the agency said on Monday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will also investigate fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by PRASA’s Group Insurance Department, and allegations regarding ghost workers at the organisation.

“These two issues were already the subject of internal investigations. PRASA’s Board of Control believes that the investigations will further enhance clean and effective governance within the entity and eradicate corruption within the organisation.

“The Board believes that a great deal of progress has been made in eradicating corruption within the entity and promoting behaviour that is professional and lawful,” PRASA said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024