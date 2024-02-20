PRASA welcomes Presidential Proclamation authorising SIU to probe corruption

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has welcomed the Presidential Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration within the agency, as well as improper and unlawful conduct by any PRASA employees.

“PRASA-Proclamation 153 of 2024 empowers the SIU to probe offences that were committed in relation to the award of tenders to Swifambo Rail for the supply of locomotives, and the supply and maintenance of an integrated security access management system to Siyangena Technologies in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities of 2004,” the agency said on Monday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will also investigate fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by PRASA’s Group Insurance Department, and allegations regarding ghost workers at the organisation.

“These two issues were already the subject of internal investigations. PRASA’s Board of Control believes that the investigations will further enhance clean and effective governance within the entity and eradicate corruption within the organisation.

“The Board believes that a great deal of progress has been made in eradicating corruption within the entity and promoting behaviour that is professional and lawful,” PRASA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)