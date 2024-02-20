Fire breaks out in grocery shop in MP's Indore; 1 dead, 2 injured

A tragic incident has occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district where a fire broke out in a grocery shop and its flames reached a house built above the shop in which a woman died and two others sustained injuries, a police official said. The incident occurred in the Nanda Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Pardeshipura police station in the city on Tuesday. On receiving information about the incident, the police along with fire brigade and ambulance reached the spot and doused off the fire.

The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital and undergoing treatment. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amrendra Singh told ANI, "Under Pardeshipura police station on Tuesday, a fire broke out in a grocery shop and it reached the house above the shop in which one woman succumbed to burn injuries, two others sustained burn injuries. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital and are undergoing treatment."

The fire extinguisher team has doused the fire. The police team and officers inspected the incident site and in the preliminary investigation it came to light that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the Air Conditioner (AC), the officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)