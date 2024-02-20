Left Menu

Zee Entertainment shares settle 8 pc higher

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL settled 8 per cent higher on Tuesday after media giant Zee and Sony Pictures Networks India are working to salvage their USD 10 billion merger.The scrip of the company surged 8.03 per cent to close at Rs 193 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:52 IST
Zee Entertainment shares settle 8 pc higher
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) settled 8 per cent higher on Tuesday after media giant Zee and Sony Pictures Networks (India) are working to salvage their USD 10 billion merger.

The scrip of the company surged 8.03 per cent to close at Rs 193 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, ZEEL stock jumped 6.67 per cent to end at Rs 190.40 per piece. During the day, shares of the entertainment company zoomed 15 per cent -- hitting its upper circuit limit -- on the bourses.

In volume terms, 8.53 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 60.04 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark surged by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent to end at 73,057.40, while Nifty of the NSE rose by 74.70 points to close at a new record level of 22,196.95.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is seeking rapprochement with Sony Group as it makes a last ditch effort to resurrect a USD 10 billion merger, industry sources told PTI.

After the Japanese multinational had pulled the plug on their USD 10.5 billion merger deal in January, the Indian firm reached out again to Sony to reconsider the termination and offered for talks this month, a source said.

More than two years after announcing their proposed merger, Sony on January 22 said it had terminated the deal accusing ZEEL of not meeting closing conditions even after extending their closing period by a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024