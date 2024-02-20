AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India on Tuesday said it has appointed Arvind Bodhankar as the Chief Sustainability Officer with effect from February 17, this year.

''Bodhankar will lead the sustainability agenda for AMNS India, focusing on defining and implementing medium and long-term actions for decarbonisation, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the climate agenda of the organisation,'' AMNS India said in a statement.

He joins the company from Dalmia Bharat Group where he was Executive Director - ESG & Chief Risk Officer.

At Dalmia Bharat Group, he led the sustainability and risk management functions, overseeing initiatives for renewable energy, circular economy, carbon capture, and green building projects, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) said.

In AMNS India, Bodhankar will report to Wim Van Gerven, the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

''Arvind Bodhankar brings extensive experience and expertise in sustainability and risk management. He will be instrumental in driving the sustainability agenda forward in the company as we implement growth strategies to meet the evolving needs of the nation,'' Gerven said.

AMNS India targets a reduction in emissions intensity by 20 per cent by 2030.

