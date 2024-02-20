Left Menu

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:19 IST
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer
  • Country:
  • India

AMNS India on Tuesday said it has appointed Arvind Bodhankar as the Chief Sustainability Officer with effect from February 17, this year.

''Bodhankar will lead the sustainability agenda for AMNS India, focusing on defining and implementing medium and long-term actions for decarbonisation, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the climate agenda of the organisation,'' AMNS India said in a statement.

He joins the company from Dalmia Bharat Group where he was Executive Director - ESG & Chief Risk Officer.

At Dalmia Bharat Group, he led the sustainability and risk management functions, overseeing initiatives for renewable energy, circular economy, carbon capture, and green building projects, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) said.

In AMNS India, Bodhankar will report to Wim Van Gerven, the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

''Arvind Bodhankar brings extensive experience and expertise in sustainability and risk management. He will be instrumental in driving the sustainability agenda forward in the company as we implement growth strategies to meet the evolving needs of the nation,'' Gerven said.

AMNS India targets a reduction in emissions intensity by 20 per cent by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024