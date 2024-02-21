Will march towards Delhi peacefully: Farmer leader Dallewal

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner.

''Our intention is not to disturb peace,'' Dallewal said ahead of the farmers' plan to march towards the national capital.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of indulging in ''delaying tactics'' over the farmers' demands, Dallewal asked the government to take a decision in their favour.

He also condemned the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana to prevent them from heading towards Delhi.

''It is our request that we want to go to Delhi in a peaceful manner. The government should itself remove the barricades and give us the permission to march towards Delhi and make arrangements for our sitting in Delhi,'' Dallewal told reporters at the Shambhu border point.

He criticised the government for not making a statement on enacting a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal said they will start the march towards Delhi at 11 am.

The farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their ''Delhi Chalo'' march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began their march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ''Delhi Chalo'' march to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver.

