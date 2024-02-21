"We want implementation of 'Sage Soyare": Maratha reservation activist Jarange Patil refuses to end hunger strike

Maratha reservation activist, Manoj Jarange Patil reiterated his demand for the implementation of 'Sage Soyare' (relatives from the family tree), a day after the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maratha reservation bill. Patil expressed dissatisfaction with the recently passed bill, emphasizing that the granted reservation would only benefit a fraction of the community.

Addressing a press conference in Jalna, Patil said, "Today we are holding a meeting at 12 with our community members to decide on a plan of action for further agitation but the agitation won't stop now. We want reservations in OBC and the implementation of "Sage Soyare" notification." Patil specifically called for the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify any obstacles preventing the implementation of 'Sage Soyare'.

"CM must clarify who is stopping him from implementing 'Sage Soyare' . The reservation given yesterday will benefit only 100-150 people, whereas our demand was for 4-5 times that number," he said. "I don't care whether this reservation will stay in court or not. We are firm on our demand. With the reservation issue persisting, the state government won't proceed with elections. There is no question of whether we will boycott the election or not. It is the government that will not go into the election until this issue gets resolved. Even at the center, I am sure Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister will ask the state government to resolve this issue before the elections," Patil said.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil who has been on a month-long hunger strike refused to end his protest even after the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maratha reservation bill yesterday. He welcomed the reservation bill introduced and passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly but contended that the reservation which has been proposed was not as per the community's demand.

"We need reservation which we deserve, give us reservation under OBC to those who's proof of being kunbi has been found and those who don't have proof of kunbi, for them pass a law of "Sage Soyare"," Patil said minutes after the Bill was passed unanimously by the Legislative Assembly. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (lower house) unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill tabled on Tuesday, which intended to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent cap. (ANI)

