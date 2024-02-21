West Bengal Congress Chief demands apology from BJP for alleged racial comments on Sikh IPS officer

The Congress chief of West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condemned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday for allegedly making racial comments about a Sikh IPS officer and demanded that the leader make a public apology. "The way the leaders of the BJP party in Bengal have insulted a police officer, Special Superintendent, Intelligence Branch, IPS Jaspeet Singh, by calling him a Khalistani, I strongly condemn it. Perhaps these people are not aware of the culture of Bengal, the centuries-old deep relationship between the Sikh community and the Bengali people in Bengal. I can understand the pain that IPS Jaspeet Singh must be feeling humiliated after such a comment. I understand his pain. With the police of Bengal, our Congress party, we also bring many demands and do criticize, but this does not mean that we should make any comment against a police officer taking the caste community and insulting them with it. I strongly condemn this incident and I also want to say that the way BJP leaders have spoken harshly, uttered disgusting words, he should openly apologize in front of the common people," he told ANI.

West Bengal police on Tuesday claimed that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hurled a 'Khalistani' slur at a Sikh police officer. In a series of posts on 'X', the West Bengal Police expressed outrage and labelled the comment by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as malicious, racial, communally inciting and a criminal act.

The police condemned the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and added that stern legal action is being initiated. "We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called 'Khalistani' by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His 'fault': he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law...This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law... Stern legal action is being initiated," the police said in a series of posts on 'X'.

Responding to the allegation Suvendu Adhikari has challenged the ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. "BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. WB Police, Mamata Banerjee's only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X.

Meanwhile, this incident has elicited a strong reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said that BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. "The BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said in a post on 'X'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, strongly condemned the incident, saying that BJP's poison of hatred has blinded them so much that they can neither see a farmer, a jawan or respect an officer in khaki. "The poison spread by the BJP's 'cultivation of hatred' has tainted our 'political marketplace.' People who have been blinded by this poison are neither able to see the farmers, nor the soldiers, nor the respect for khaki. The nation stands with IPS Jaspreet Singh," he said in a post on 'X'.

According to ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, the incident took place when a police force was deployed to enforce Section 144 in Dhamakhali this morning. The force was led by IPS Jaspeet Singh, SSP Intelligence Branch. Several MLAs, including West Bengal Opposition Leader Subhendu Adhikari, were present in Dhamakhali (and were on their way to Sandeshkhali). During an altercation with a police officer, Subhendu Adhikari referred to the officer as a Khalisthani. "As you all know we had a police force to enforce section 144 in Dhamakhali this morning. It was headed by IPS Jaspeet Singh, SSP Intelligence Branch. There are several MLAs including West Bengal Opposition Leader Subhendu Adhikari in Dhamakhali. There was an altercation with the police officer during which Subhendu Adhikari called the police officer a Khalisthani, which is never befitting of a political leader. We strongly protest against it. We will take legal action against him for this serious comment," ADG Sarkar said.

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. (ANI)

