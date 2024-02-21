PM to dedicate to nation 2 reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Surat on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with a cumulative capacity of 1,400 megawatt at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Surat district and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple projects during his day-long visit to Gujarat on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

The new Unit 3 and Unit 4 at KAPS, each having capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity, were built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) at a cost of over Rs 22,500 crore and they are the largest indigenous PHWRs in the country, said a PIB release.

''They are first of its kind reactors and have advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu,'' the release said.

The power plants, designed by Indian scientists and engineers, will help propel Gujarat towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by utilizing clean and sustainable energy sources, said a separate release by the state government.

In a release, NPCIL said nuclear power plants in the county have so far generated about 870 billion units of clean electricity, saving about 748 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

Nuclear power will play an important role in India achieving the goal of net zero by 2070. The two new units will create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for local people and boost economic activity and further development in the area, said NPCIL.

The PM will begin his Gujarat visit by attending the golden jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), sells dairy products under the Amul brand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad city.

In the afternoon, he will travel to Tarabh village in Mehsana district and later to Navsari district, and dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of development projects worth Rs 44,000 crore at both places, said the state government release.

Late in the evening, the PM will visit KAPS in Surat district and dedicate to the nation two new reactors.

