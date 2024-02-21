Fire breaks out at electric substation in Telangana's Siddipet

A fire broke out at the electric substation near Mustabad chowrasta in Telangana's Siddipet district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the fire broke out at a 220kV substation.

Sharing further information on the incident, sub-inspector Narsing Rao from Siddipet Town police station, told ANI, "Fire tenders have reached the spot and the dousing operation is currently underway." "The reason for the fire is yet to be determined," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

