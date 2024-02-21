"Not just resolution but firm belief to make India Vishva Guru": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a 'Vishva Guru' is not just a resolution but a firm belief. While virtually addressing the Developed India Resolution 2024 mega exhibition program organised at Rishikul Maidan in Haridwar on Wednesday, CM Dhami said, "Resolution of PM Modi to make India a 'developed India' is not just a resolution but a firm belief to make India Vishva Guru."

Speaking ahead, CM Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on the occasion of Independence Day, from the ramparts of the Red Fort that when the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, our national flag would be a flag of a developed India". "To fulfill this resolution, we have to move forward without stopping, without getting tired and for this resolution, we have to work with fairness, transparency and impartiality," said the Chief Minister.He further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being taken out across the country.

"In just two months, more than 60 crore people have joined this Yatra. The positive environment created by the Prime Minister across the country through his important decisions, visionary thinking and plans in the last 9 and a half years is not hidden from any Indian. The schemes of the Central and State Governments have proved to be extremely helpful in this resolution, the grand form of which is being seen by all of us today. Developed India Sankalp Yatra will prove to be extremely helpful in taking the concept of developed India to the people in the coming few years," said CM Dhami. The Chief Minister also mentioned the development under Prime Minister Modi's governance and said, "Under the government led by PM Modi, crores of families in villages across the country have received the benefits of the government schemes. Food security was ensured to 80 crore people. Disabled people were empowered, about 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened, about 3.5 crore houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and tap water was supplied to 8.67 crore houses, all this under the PM Mod."

"Six thousand rupees have been given to the farmers every year since 2019 in the form of Kisan Samman Nidhi, on the other hand, the Prime Minister also brought a 'Crop Insurance Scheme.' For women empowerment, 11.72 crore Izzat Ghars were built in rural areas and more than ten crore Ujjwala connections were given. Apart from this, a campaign of one million recruitment was started by organizing an employment fair. We fought an epidemic like Corona boldly and people were given free vaccines," he added. "Along with this, insurance of Rs 5 lakh was also provided to ten crore families under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Many agreements were made to establish peace and prosperity in the North-East," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram was inaugurated and many other projects including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain were completed, he said. "Many misconceptions were spread in the country regarding Ram Temple, but under the government led by the Prime Minister, all the misconceptions proved to be void. Apart from this, the 34-year-old education policy was also changed and the incidents of infiltration in Kashmir Valley were also reduced.

Adding further the Chief Minister said, "Under PM Modi, India established its dominance in the G-20 conference, India was also successful in becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. Digital transactions also increased in the country and exports worth 776 billion dollars also took place. Before 2014, the engine of development of the country was running very slowly, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today this engine of development is running fast in every field." The Chief Minister compared the health services, and road conditions before the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Before 2014, the health services in the country itself were ailing, but the way health services have expanded today under the leadership of the Prime Minister was not possible earlier."

"The poor condition of roads in the country before 2014 was also not hidden from anyone, but today under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 38 kilometres of roads are being constructed every day in the country," he added. He also stated that children had to run from pillar to post to get vaccinated before 2014, but under the leadership of Modi, vaccines were administered to children to protect them from deadly diseases under the Mission Indradhanush scheme.

Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the cultural glory of the country is returning. Before 2014, India had reached the category of a laggard nation, but today under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has become a leading nation of the world, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

