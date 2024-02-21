'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days: Farmer leaders

Farmer leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening.

Punjab farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu had resumed their agitation early in the morning after a two-day halt following the fourth round of talks on Sunday night with a panel of three Union ministers in an attempt to break the deadlock.

Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

Pandher said the farmers will review the developments at Khanauri border point where the young farmer died following a clash with Haryana security personnel.

''We will decide the next course of action after reviewing the Khanauri incident. There will be a stay on the Delhi march for two days,'' he further said.

On the issue of Centre's invitation for talks, Pandher said farmers had demanded that the meeting should be held for the resolution of the MSP issue.

Pandher slammed the Centre and the Haryana security personnel for using ''force'' against farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

A young farmer died while three persons were injured at Khanauri, Pandher said, while claiming that farmers did not indulge in violence.

Asked how the youth died, Pandher alleged, ''He sustained a bullet injury on his head''.

The 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Pandher said farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has gone to Khanauri to take stock of the situation. He accused the government of trying to derail their agitation.

Another farmer leader alleged that the Haryana security personnel entered their camp in Punjab territory and also used tear gas shells. Nearly 100 farmers were injured, he claimed.

Around 25 tractor-trollies, which were parked in Punjab territory, were damaged by the Haryana security personnel, the farmer leader alleged.

Farmer leaders claimed that medicines were lifted and elderly who were sleeping in tractor trollies were beaten up.

Farmer leaders demanded from the Punjab government to take notice of the Haryana security personnel entering the Punjab territory.

The dead farmer was identified as Subhkaran Singh (21), a resident of Ballo village in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said.

A Haryana Police officer said around 12 police personnel were injured when they were attacked with lathis and stones were thrown.

