Argentina exchange trims 2023/24 corn and soy outlooks

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 02:05 IST
Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its estimates for the 2023/24 soybean and corn harvests on Wednesday to 49.5 million and 57 million metric tons, respectively, due to a heatwave in late January and early this month.

The exchange has previously calculated the soybean harvest at 52 million tons and the corn harvest at 59 million tons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

