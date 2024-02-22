Left Menu

421 grams heroin seized in Assam's Cachar, 1 held

In a joint operation, Assam police and Assam Rifles recovered nearly 421 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday.

Assam Rifles, police recovers 421 grams heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, Assam police and Assam Rifles recovered nearly 421 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, officials said. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said, "A special joint operation was conducted in the Jirighat area by Cachar district police and Assam Rifles and one drug puddler, namely Haominthang Dungle (32 years old) of Tamenglong district, Manipur, was arrested at Lalpani Part-I, nearby NH-37, under Jirighat Police Station."

"During the search, the police team recovered 19 soap cases containing suspected to be heroin weighing about 420.57 grams in possession from him. Thereafter, observing all formalities the NDPS items were seized and arrested the accused persons. Legal action is being initiated," Numal Mahatta said. Earlier, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, worth Rs 42,00,000, in General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near playground, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, the Anti Narcotics Squad, and Aizawl based on specific information. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, on February 19, 2024 for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

