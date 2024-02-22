CBSE to conduct trials of open-book exams for classes 9-12; no plans to adopt format in boards
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
exams for US college entrance, lauding their question clarity and quality, advocating for a similar high standard in OBE content. She suggested CBSE should consider AP questions as benchmark for drafting quality CBSE OBE content.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
Advertisement