Hopeful of resolving farmers' concerns before wheat procurement season: Food Secy

The government is hopeful of finding a resolution to the concerns of farmers before the start of wheat procurement season from March, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

His comments also come against the backdrop of farmers' protest raising various demands, including guaranteed minimum support price for crops. At a briefing here, he also said that wheat crop is in good condition and procurement may commence early depending on arrivals in growing states.

Barring rice, prices of wheat, wheat flour, sugar and edible oils are stable, he said. According to him, there is no proposal to allow further diversion of sugar for ethanol production.

