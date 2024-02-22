"Investment is prerequisite for a developed country and state": UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that investment is the prerequisite for a developed country and state, adding that industrial development is a natural outcome of good governance as well as the prevalence of the rule of law. Addressing a gathering at a function organised in Sector 13 of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) after gifting 20 projects worth Rs 1040 crore to the authority, Yogi said that the double-engine government aims to build a 'developed India' under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The projects for GIDA include the launch of GIDA's Kalesar Residential Township Scheme with an estimated income of Rs 650 crore, the laying of the foundation stone of SD International's plastic recycling and food packaging container unit with an investment of Rs 300 crore, and the inauguration or laying of the foundation stone of 18 development projects worth Rs 90 crore. CM Yogi also distributed enrollment certificates to five students of the Skill Training Center of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on the occasion.

"To fulfill this resolution of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh needs to be developed, and for this, Gorakhpur needs to be developed. Industrial investment is a prerequisite for fulfilling this resolution of a developed country, state, and district," he added. The Chief Minister said that the industrial development and creation of employment opportunities being witnessed in the state are the result of better law and order, good governance and the election of good public representatives, emphasising that "when intentions are good, results are also good."

Highlighting that GIDA is touching new heights, he said that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project is expected to be completed soon, providing two routes to travel to Lucknow. He expressed the need for developing this region as an industrial cluster, emphasising the efforts made in recent years. He mentioned investments made in GIDA by companies such as Varun Beverages, Cayan Distilleries, CP Milk, Tatva Plastics, Central Warehousing Corporation, India Autowheels, Balaji Processors, Rungta Industries, Kapila Krishi Udyog, and Singh Paper Projects. He said that these investments are expected to create job opportunities for around 5,000 youth.

Additionally, the Chief Minister shared the development of other industries in the GIDA area, including a garment park on 25 acres, a plastic park on 88 acres, and the construction of a flat factory at Rs 34 crore. He said that the government is also going to build an industrial township in Dhuriyapar on 5,500 acres. Furthermore, he revealed that there is a recent proposal for setting up a new cement factory for which the land has already been shown to the investor.

The Chief Minister mentioned that as many as four crore pucca houses have been provided to the poor across the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in this regard in 2014. In Uttar Pradesh, 56 lakh houses have been given to the poor, he added. "Along with the Gorakhpur Development Authority, GIDA has also taken forward steps for those who are willing to get housing by paying their money. Houses will be available for every category of people in GIDA's Kalesar Housing Project," Yogi added.

CM Yogi highlighted the importance of attractive packaging of products in enhancing their market value and thanked the directors of SD International for setting up the new unit in the packaging sector. Speaking of various developments in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said, "The city is transforming into a 'new Gorakhpur'. Kalesar to Jangal Kauria bypass was earlier a dream; presently, it is a reality. AIIMS has been built in Gorakhpur and BRD Medical College has been upgraded. The fertilizer factory has started and four universities have been established in Gorakhpur."

He further mentioned that the government has recently approved a veterinary college for Gorakhpur, which will later be transformed into a university. Atal Residential School has been established in Sahjanwa, and a Sarvodaya School has been set up in Harpur. In every area, something new is happening, he added. CM Yogi mentioned that the practical skills of the youths are being honed through the Skill Development Training Center established by NIELIT in GIDA, which will help them secure jobs.

He also highlighted that the National Education Policy includes provisions for both traditional courses and skill development. A young person completing their education will have a job waiting for them after graduation. The Chief Minister said that along with ensuring development, the government is also respecting the faiths of people, referring to the consecration of Lord Shri Ram's idol in his grand temple in Ayodhya after a gap of centuries. He urged everyone to visit Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram.

He further gifted 18 development projects worth Rs 90 crore in GIDA Sectors 27, 28, and 11. Nine development works worth more than Rs 35 crore, including Sectors 27 and 28, were inaugurated. Meanwhile, in Sector 11, the foundation stone was laid for nine works with a total cost exceeding Rs 54 crore. (ANI)

