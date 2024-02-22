Left Menu

Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize contraband worth more than Rs 35 cr; 3 held

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, in a joint operation, seized 11.397 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 218 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 35 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram on Wednesday, officials said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, in a joint operation, seized 11.397 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 218 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 35 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram on Wednesday, officials said. The security forces also apprehended three people while impounding a vehicle.

"Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Champhai district police. The entire recovered consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and Heroin No. 4, with the cost estimated at Rs 35.19 crore, has been handed over to Champhai police station for further legal proceedings," the PRO of IGAR (East) said. The team apprehended three persons, who they identified as Abu Tahir Mazumdar, Zothanluaii and HT Vanlalzari, and seized a vehicle bearing the registration number AS-10A-5914, the PRO of IGAR (East) added. The smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, he added.

Meanwhile, in another joint operation involving the Assam Rifles and state police, nearly 421 grams of heroin were seized and a drug peddler arrested in the Cachar district on Wednesday, officials said. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, on February 19, for further legal process. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

